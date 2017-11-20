UL Maintains Registration Closure Despite Protest by Students

Monrovia – The University of Liberia (UL) has reacted sharply to recent protest by students against the closure of registration, insisting that its registration closure remains enforced.

Report by Willie N. Tokpah – [email protected]

According to the UL administration, the protest did not only disrupt normal learning activities but also stalled major programs at the institution.

Students of the institution had been protesting the closure of registration for this academic semester, vandalizing properties.

The students complained that the process was not timely and those involved have been slow in processing their registration papers.

But University of Liberia Vice President for Public Relations, Atty. Norris Tweah, told FrontPageAfrica over the weekend that the closure of registration was in line with the UL operational timetable and as such it was unhealthy for students to demonstrate.

Tweah stated further that the registration process began since September 11, 2017 and had been extended on three separate occasions.

He stressed: “The registration process remains closed for the semester.”

He noted that they are seriously upset with the students’ actions; adding: “It violates the University’s handbook.”

“The UL administration condemns in the strongest possible terms such violent behavior being exhibited by protesting students, and reminds students that such destructive behaviors are a violation of the UL Student Handbook and the laws of Liberia,” Tweah said.

The UL VP for Public Relations also reminded the students that no portion of the handbook supports unrest on campus; cautioning them of the penalties thereof.

“No portion of the handbook supports unrest on campus and as such, any student found to have violated this provision risk being suspended or expelled consistent with due process,” Tweah stated.

As the situation got out of control for the school’s authorities, they had to call in the help of the Liberia National Police (LNP), whose riot control officers came and put the situation back under control.

Atty. Tweah maintained that the UL Board of Trustees will convene a special meeting on Monday, November 20, 2017, to discuss the situation.

At the same time, Tweah stated that the students’ demonstration has resulted to the cancellation of honoring ceremony for 63 students, who performed excellently during their course of study.

The 63 students, which include 13 females and 50 males, were expected to be recognized and honored on Friday, November 17, 2017 on the UL Fendall campus.

Meanwhile, Tweah stated that said honoring program which drew students from six colleges, including the College of Business and Public Administration, the TJR Faulkner College of Science and Technology, Teachers College, the College of Agriculture and Forestry, Liberia College and the College of Engineering would be re-scheduled for a later date.